Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Mike Barnes is back!

With Cobra Kai season 6 going to be the final one, it makes all the sense in the world to get some familiar faces from the past!

Take, for example, getting to see more of Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes! You saw the familiar face from the Karate Kid movies back during season 5 and now, he’s going to be back. Not only that, but he will have an important role to play when it comes to the Sekai Taikai, the international tournament that will be at the heart of the series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (where you can also see a new sneak peek), Kanan describes what is role is going to be moving forward:

Johnny and Daniel are both kind of at loggerheads about what to name the dojo, and who should represent it [at the tournament] … Daniel comes up with the brainstorm that they need somebody who is ostensibly impartial. The big reveal is that Mike Barnes has been brought on.

Of course, Barnes’ teaching methods are going to be pretty darn different than anything that you’ve seen in the past from Johnny and Daniel. There is so much to think about here when it comes to drama, but at least the funny sort at the end of the day.

Are there other familiar faces we’re going to be seeing?

The big question mark we’re curious about at this point is Julie Pierce, though Hilary Swank has tried to downplay a lot when it comes to the possibility. If this is something that happens, it is probably going to come as a surprise and at this point, we are honestly okay with that. There would be a joyful moment that comes from actually seeing it play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai, including the recent season 6 trailer

What do you most want to see from Mike Barnes moving into Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







