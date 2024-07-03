Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Yellowjackets season 3 is coming, and it is going to be crazier, bolder, and every bit as nostalgic with its music choices. There is a reason why the Showtime drama has huge fanbase! Viewers are starving for more of the series, and hopefully we mean starving in a way that is slightly less macabre than what we see within the world of Shauna and the other characters…

So what more could we end up learning here between now and the end of the month about the show? Let’s just hope for an announcement or two…

The first thing that is worth noting here is pretty simple: You’re going to be disappointed if you go into July expected a premiere-date reveal. That is not going to happen. This is a show not presently slated to come back until we get around to 2025 and by virtue of that, there are a few reveals that are probably going to require a certain amount of patience. If we are lucky, there is a chance that a reveal will come out close to the end of the year!

If there is any news that could come out this month…

We personally tend to think it could be about one of two things. First and foremost, there is that long-discussed “bonus” episode that was supposedly filmed back during season 2. There have been rumors aplenty on that and at the same time, nothing concrete.

Beyond this, why not give us some more season 3 casting news? Given that production is currently underway on the next batch of episodes, you can argue that there is a case to be made that you can start to share a few new things to generate some buzz (you knew that was coming). Of course, you have to find a way to do that without giving away spoilers!

When do you want to see Yellowjackets season 3 back on Showtime?

