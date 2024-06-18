Yellowjackets season 3: Jennifer Morrison directing

While story details about Yellowjackets season 3 are being kept largely under wraps, why not share other behind-the-scenes details?

Of course, one of the things that is so exciting about this particular series is some of the big-name talent that you see on-camera. Yet, at the same time we can’t ignore some great names behind the scenes as well!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

According to Collider, Jennifer Morrison is going to be in Vancouver to helm an upcoming episode for the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere at some point in 2025. You may best know her from her roles on House and Once Upon a Time, but she has also launched a successful career as a director, as well. After all, she took on the role for the first season of Euphoria in addition to other shows like Surface and Dr. Death. Our hope is that if she’s available, this could be a role that we end up seeing Morrison take at some point in future seasons as well. (There is nothing confirmed beyond season 3 and yet, it feels like the show is not going anywhere in the near future.)

As for what lies ahead next season…

It has already been confirmed that Elijah Wood will be returning and in the past, it is our expectation that you are going to see more of Natalie as the Antler Queen. Meanwhile, spring could finally come after that brutal winter, and characters could need that given the fact that the cabin is burned down. We obviously know that a number of people survive the wilderness, but there are plenty of people we’ve yet to see in the present. That has to be considered here…

Related – Get more news now on Yellowjackets right now, including other discussion on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







