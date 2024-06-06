Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

As we move further and further into June 2024, is there more news on the horizon for Yellowjackets season 3 over at Showtime?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that production is actively underway for the new chapter of the drama. Save for a small tease from the set (which featured the return of Elijah Wood and springtime scenery), most other details are being kept under wraps. Is it fair to assume that there will be a new addition or two in the present-day story? Certainly, but the priority remains the ensemble that is already there, and there are so many characters as-is that you don’t want to cram the story too much.

So, is there any hope at all that premiere-date news is going to surface this month? Almost certainly the answer here is a clear “no.” Odds are, Showtime will wait until the end of filming or close to it to reveal something official, but it does still feel fairly realistic that a start date will be announced at some point close to the end of the year — and with the show coming back in early 2025. It has a pretty quick turnaround due to a relative lack of post-production, and it also feels like the network wants to make the hiatus moving forward as small as humanly possible. After all, hasn’t it been a pretty terrible wait as it is? We at least tend to think so.

How many questions remain?

About a billion. Take, for example, whether certain forces are causing the chaos in the present-day. Or, if there are still strangers out there in the past, or if the title of Antler Queen is passed from one person to the next. Of course, we crave answers … but so long as the journey is fun, it’s okay to let some things linger.

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 3 when it does eventually premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

