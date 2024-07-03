America’s Got Talent: Pranysqa Mishra gets Heidi Golden Buzzer!

At the start of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that Heidi Klum was using her Golden Buzzer. Meet Pranysqa Mishra!

This was one of those episodes where before Mishra even started to sing, it was apparent that she was getting it. Blame the editors for that since they saved her until the very end of the show. From there, we were able to peruse the internet and see that despite her being really young (she’s only nine!), she has a history of appearing on TV and also belting out the National Anthem at select venues. This proved that she has a huge voice, but there is still that other component that needs to be addressed: The artistry. You need that flowing through your veins in the event you really want to be a star!

So what did Mishra bring to the table here? “River Deep and Mountain High,” a classic song that allowed her to show off her big voice. Yet, it’s pretty awesome that she didn’t do a ballad — the moment that she said that Whitney Houston was one of her favorite singers, we worried that this was going to be the 10,000th time someone sang “I Have Nothing” on reality TV. Sure, we’ve heard “River Deep” before a few times as well, but rarely in an audition.

Not only did this song show off her amazing voice, but you also got a chance to see here an amazing stage presence as well! She has so much personality and that makes us think there is some legitimate potential for her to be something huge in the years ahead.

Moving forward this season, the goal for Mishra has to just be choosing creative and unexpected songs — things that make the audience go “wow” all over again.

