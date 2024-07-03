America’s Got Talent: Oscar Stembridge sings ‘What If?’

America’s Got Talent is always looking for the next big singer, so did they find one courtesy of Oscar Stembridge?

It feels immediately that people out there are going to connect with Oscar, especially teenagers and young adults. He is only 16 years old, and he already has a maturity about him that could make a record executive out there plenty excited. His audition song was an original titled “What If?,” which was largely an introspective and emotional look at the world — he actually accomplished what he set out to do here!

Most importantly, Oscar is a good singer and storyteller with his voice. He does have a solid range, but also a demeanor that makes him immediately likable. The Swedish / English singer is going to get some easy comparisons to Ed Sheeran, though AGT played One Direction music through most of his audition. (No surprise given the Simon Cowell connection.)

There’s no denying that Oscar is going to get a LOT of attention on his music tonight, and for good reason! He seemed genuinely humbled to be able to move forward and now, the hope is that he can build on this with future performances. He still has a few things to work on with his tone, but this was a great start and a stepping stone for so much more.

Did he deserve a Golden Buzzer?

You can argue yes, but at the same time, we don’t think he is one of those guys who needs it. This performance tonight alone is going to be the sort of thing that sets him up career-wise for a pretty long time, especially if he can dovetail it into some other things both on YouTube and social media.

What did you think about Oscar Stembridge on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think he’s a possible winner? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

