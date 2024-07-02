America’s Got Talent video: See Young Min perform sand magic

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you are going to see a number of new acts — why not meet Young Min now?

Obviously, if you have watched this show a great deal over the years, you are aware of the fact that they have a decorated history of great magicians. They also have had a wide array of magicians as well, from big stage magic to quick-change to card and close-up masters. Where Young Min lies here is somewhere in between some of that.

For evidence, watch the new sneak preview for what’s ahead over here! In this, you can see him cultivate a pretty wonderful spectacle using just sand as his basis. It is a big enough act that it doesn’t require a ton of close-up cameras, though he is hardly moving around the stage that much, either. Despite it being magic, it is also still somewhat calming. It is unique and we imagine that watching it for a long period of time could be somewhat mesmerizing.

As for Young Min’s long-term future in the competition, the good news here is that he is going to be moving into the next round and there is no reason to worry about that! However, there are also still some other things to wonder about, including whether or not he can produce the same quality of work the rest of the way. Are there other metaphorical tricks that he has up his sleeve here? At the very least, we tend to think that it is something to wonder about, given that magic acts can be occasionally hit for being too one-note.

We’re optimistic after watching the audition. He has already shown to be fiercely creative from this alone and while Simon Cowell may be skeptical, he could end up eating those words.

