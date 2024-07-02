America’s Got Talent video: Sebastian & Sonia bring danger

Tomorrow night on NBC the next America’s Got Talent episode is going to surface — why not dive into who you are about to see?

Of course, there will be a wide array of interesting people who enter the show coming up, but what makes Sebastian & Sonia notable so far is twofold. For starters, they continue the long legacy of outstanding aerial performers who appear on this show. Also, the danger that the two of them get into with this act is really next-level since at one point, they even collide with the set!

If you head over to TV Insider, you can get a better sense of what we are talking about as, at one point during the performance, the two collide with the top portion of the stage where the judges’ X’s are located. They recover from it quickly and get everything else, and you can argue further that this is what makes this act so impressive. The sense of danger is real and palpable, largely to the point where any wrong move could end up having a certain amount of dire consequences.

Now, is this incident going to cost them a chance to move forward? Not necessarily; as a matter of fact, you can argue that the judges love it when they are in spots where they find themselves on their toes. Our hope here is that they are pretty perfect in the rest of the performance, especially since you don’t actually see all of it in the aforementioned clip. Given that each judge has multiple Golden Buzzers this season, at least one of them should press it during this episode. We don’t necessarily think that it will happen here, but 100% we’d say to watch out for it during the episode; also, prepare to be surprised, as well!

