America’s Got Talent video: Boss Baby Brody auditions with dance

As you prepare to see the next America’s Got Talent audition show on Tuesday night, why not see a preview with Boss Baby Brody?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead that features the eight-year old deliver a wide array of dance moves in front of the judges. He has boundless energy and great technique, especially for someone his age. It really feels like this is someone who has already spent a lot of time learning traditional dances and working to incorporate a lot of them into more of a signature style.

Like many other acts that are on this show at this particular point in its run, Brody is coming on board with a certain amount of social following. This is probably how he was discovered in the first place, and he has already been out there dancing for years on end. This is enough to show us further that he is accomplished and more than ready to be able to deliver on this show in a pretty spectacular fashion.

As is often the case here with acts who are featured on the show in advance, it does feel likely that there’s going to be a chance in order to see Brody move on to the next round. With that in mind, we would not be altogether surprised if he is off somewhere already thinking about what the next routine is. You want to give viewers more of what they loved here, but at the same time show different moves and perhaps another side of yourself. In a lot of ways, a goal of being on a show like this is to make people feel like they are watching you for the first time, even if that is not actually the case.

