The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran confronts DRAMA

In less than one week, The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran will be here! That means opportunities for love, but also opportunities to see a lot of stuff hit the fan in rapid succession.

At this point in the series’ run, you do have to wonder the following: Is there any sort of issue that can come up that is actually new? It’s hard, given how many times we’ve seen someone be there “for the wrong reasons” or just to get some time on TV. The more interesting thing to us is how the lead handles some of it. Watching people getting kicked off the show for being overly transparent about their desires for fame? Always fun.

(Here is your semi-annual reminder that if you are on The Bachelorette, you probably want to be famous and that’s okay — you just need to want love.)

What is the most interesting to us about some of the drama on Jenn’s season is that she may be seeing through some of the typical schtick that some guys lay on when they are a part of the show. Take, for starters, the person who confesses their love way too early and for dramatic effect. You can get a good example of this over at the link here alongside Jenn’s response: How can someone love her when they don’t really know her? It is such a practical way of looking at things that tells us a lot about her personality and approach to the season. She will not be there for the cliches or for people reading off of a typical Bachelor Nation script; she will want someone to be open and honest, and also not rush along any feelings she may or may not have.

Nothing is for certain when it comes to Jenn finding a long-lasting connection on her season; yet, you do want to go into it with a sense of hope. Anything else is too depressing.

Related – Get a few more details now on the premiere of Jenn’s The Bachelorette season

What do you most want to see on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







