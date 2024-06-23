The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Jenn Tran’s first night

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is coming in just over two weeks! Do you want to learn more about the journey ahead?

Well, the first thing to say here is that the show is going to give Jenn opportunities to travel. We know that there have been some suggestions that this version of the show doesn’t always go international as much as The Bachelor, but this is not something to worry about here. Jen and some of the remaining guys over time are going halfway around the world in their attempt to make a connection, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the result of it is.

To get a few more details about The Bachelorette premiere now, check out the official synopsis below:

Jenn Tran’s jet-setting journey to find love begins as 25 men arrive ready to make a lasting impression on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette.” Setting the stage for romance and a history-making season, night one will unfold at a new mansion before Jenn and her men grab their passports for exotic locales, including Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

If there is one thing that is a little interesting about this season on a meta level, it is the shifting promotional strategy here. ABC has shifted away from the key art above with Jenn and the claw machine and more to something more traditional — with Jenn-ergy being front and center.

We have confidence aplenty that Jenn will be a likable and capable lead, so that isn’t something that we are altogether worried about. Instead, our major concern here is whether or not the guys will bring the entertainment. They are going to be the selling point here above all else.

Related – Learn more about some of Jenn’s guys on The Bachelorette

What do you most want to see from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







