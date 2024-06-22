The Bachelorette video highlights Jenn Tran contender Sam N.

With the premiere of The Bachelorette featuring Jenn Tran coming next month, ABC is starting to become more liberal with their sharing of clips. One of the things that has become a somewhat-recent tradition here is them actually spotlighting a handful of contestants leading up to the first episode.

So with that in mind, why not take a moment and meet Sam N.? There is a new video giving you a sense of what he brings to the table.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the aforementioned video spotlighting what Sam brings to the table, and also a little bit of his backstory. His parents are from Iran, and of course it’s great to see this sort of diversity within the franchise. He certainly seems to be family-oriented and has a quick connection with Jenn.

The only possible concern? It also does not seem like he’s had a girlfriend before, which means that he could not have the experience to know how a relationship works. It is not some guaranteed red flag, but it’s at least something to monitor over time here. It may just be a case of him waiting for the right person or being focused on other things for a certain portion of his life so far.

Ultimately, the biggest obstacle Sam faces is the same one that every person faces, and that is the fact that there are so many other men trying to get that final rose! This show has that competitive aspect to it and while it may not feel great to think about the show under those terms all of the time, it is also something that is pretty darn hard to avoid. People who are a little more assertive (at least not overly so) have a chance of lasting a while.

