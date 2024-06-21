The Bachelorette spoilers: Who is Grant Ellis? New video tease

Today, ABC contained their tradition of giving us more details on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran — with that, we have more info all about Grant Ellis!

So, who is he? Well, go ahead and consider him one of the most fascinating new people turning up this season! He is someone who could end up being incredibly fun to watch, mostly because he’s got a lot of charisma and also has lived a fascinating life.

In the video over here, Grant makes it clear that he works now as a day trader but for a while, he played basketball overseas. He’s someone who clearly will work hard in order to chase his dreams, especially since international ball is not always an easy life. You are often traveling far from home, and the money you make here often pales in comparison to even some of the lowest-paid people in the NBA. He’s a pretty driven guy, clearly, and it does feel like he’s going to have chemistry with Jenn based on what little we’ve seen.

Does this mean that he’ll be the right person for her? Not necessarily. How can we tell that based on the tiny amount of information we’ve got? Well, the simple answer is that we can’t. A lot is going to be based on how Jenn vibes with him versus the others and there is no way to know that. It does just feel like his background will allow him to stand out from the crowd, and there is something to be said for having an ice-breaker like this! If you can do something to come across as special early, that can pay big dividends down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

