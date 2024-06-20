The Bachelorette spoilers: Promo highlights more on Jenn’s men

With the premiere of The Bachelorette coming to ABC on Monday, July 8, isn’t there a lot of different stuff to discuss?

The top story entering this installment is rather simple: The men! Jenn Tran has potential to be an excellent lead and yet, at the same time, the entertainment value is going to come down to the guys. They will offer drama, cause heartbreak, and have a lot of stories to tell. We just hope that they all are willing to open up and be vulnerable, especially when the show is really just promoting them right now as eye candy and little else.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see a preview that shows you more of how some of the men greet Jenn out of the limos, including someone who is clearly going for a firefighter theme. Then, you see some of the group dates, and of course a moment where a muscley guy rips off his shirt right in front of her.

We do tend to think that Jenn’s season is going to prove to be one where there are a lot of twists and turns around every corner, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. Isn’t this one of the things that this show needs? It also will have opportunities to reference past seasons, and we hope that there is a long-lasting relationship that comes out of it. While this does not work for every couple, there is a little bit of a winning streak as of late. If you take The Golden Bachelor out of the equation for a moment, the last three leads in Zach, Charity, and Joey are all still with the people they picked at the end of the show.

