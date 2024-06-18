The Bachelorette video: Jenn Tran meets Noah Erb’s twin Aaron

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is coming on July 8, and there is a unique Bachelor Nation connection in the cast!

Remember Noah Erb? Well, he was originally on the show years ago, and eventually did find love with Abigail over on Bachelor in Paradise. His twin Aaron is going to be on Jenn’s season, and the ABC series has released a new preview hyping up his love story.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a better sense of what his story is going to look like, especially when it comes to how confident he is after seeing the process work for his brother. He shows up on a motorcycle and she seems almost instantly impressed by him. Aaron feels like one of those guys who would have been a shoo-in for Paradise if that series was still around but as it stands, that show is on a temporary break.

The biggest obstacle that Aaron faces with Jenn is similar to one that a lot of men in his position have faced before: Being perceived as some sort of “gimmick.” Even if that is not actually indicative of who he is, it’s a hard thing to overcome on a show where a lot of the men can easily make life difficult on someone they feel stands out for whatever reason. Is it possible that some of Jenn’s guys are not overly jealous or looking to target someone else for insane reasons? Sure, but we’ve also seen enough of this show over the years to know that nonsense like this is very much possible.

For now, we just hope that Jenn gets what she wants out of this, and there is no crazy ending where she ends up with nobody.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

