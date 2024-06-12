The Bachelorette spoilers: A longer look at Jenn Tran’s season

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is coming to ABC next month, so why not dive into a new look at the season?

If you head over to the link here, you can see Jenn express extreme confidence that she is going to find the right person, and that she is coming into the season with the utmost enthusiasm. Hopefully, the guys are going to be willing to meet her on her level and embrace this experience head-on.

The biggest thing that we’re curious about with this season of The Bachelorette is how Jenn will approach all of it, largely because she didn’t get as much screen time as other people on Joey Graziadei’s season. She didn’t make it to hometown visits, and while she did get a segment on The Women Tell All, it was not one of the more notable parts of the night. Her perspective is essential for us getting an emotional attachment to her.

Beyond that, of course our hope here is that we’re going to see some great guys. While the aforementioned promo does show you some of the men, it is largely Jenn-focused and does not give away all that much in the way of drama. Of course, we do still think that there is a lot of drama coming, mostly because that is the sort of thing that this series does tend to hand over no matter who is in charge. Guys will get jealous, conflict will ensure, and more than likely Jenn will question at some point if this “process” works for her or not. There is nothing unusual with that; after all, so much of it comes with the territory of being a part of this world..

