The Bachelorette: Noah Erb’s brother, more among Jenn’s cast

Are you ready for the premiere of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette to be here sooner rather than later? Personally, we are! The show is back next month but while you wait, you can meet some of the men!

Today, the folks at ABC revealed all of the headshots for the upcoming batch of episodes, and it certainly gives us a lot of reasons for intrigue. You can see all of the images at the show’s official Instagram, and one of the immediate takeaways here is the presence of Noah Erb’s brother Aaron. For those who need a quick refresher, Noah is a contestant who first surfaced on The Bachelorette who eventually developed a relationship with Abigail Heringer over on Bachelor in Paradise. (For those who are stuck waiting, the spin-off is one that we’re stuck waiting a while to see.)

Now, let’s just hope that there are some genuine guys in here who are “there for the right reasons” — and for the record, that doesn’t have to be exclusively love. You can want love and also fame, but it can’t just be exclusively fame. Every single person who goes on this show has to be interested in being in the public eye to some extent since otherwise, there is no real reason to go on this show. There are a million other ways you can date someone in 2024.

As noted in the past, the biggest fear we’ve got for Jenn going into this upcoming season is the simple idea that many of these men may have been cast prior to the lead being revealed — and with that, they may have expected either Daisy or Maria being the star of the season. Jenn is 100% worthy of love, so let’s hope everyone is open to getting to know her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

