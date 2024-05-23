The Bachelorette spoilers: First Jenn Tran promo!

We know already that the premiere for The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is coming on Monday, July 8 — want to see a new promo?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a brand-new look at Jenn’s season, one that is focused almost entirely on one of those classic crane games that you’d see in either a carnival or an arcade. Sure, the idea of her guys being prizes she’s trying to win is a little bit silly, but we do appreciate the notion that this preview is so bright, colorful, and new! At the very least, it’s not leaning into some of the cliches that we’ve seen time and time again within this franchise, and we do appreciate that without a doubt.

ABC is not saying too much about what lies ahead on this season yet, at least save for the synopsis below:

Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of “The Bachelorette.” After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer.

We know that in some ways, there is controversy around Jenn being the star of the season, largely due to the fact that Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas both seemingly turned it down. Jenn didn’t get the screen time of either one of them! Yet, at the same exact time, we do believe that there’s going to be a breath of fresh air with her as the lead. Sure, she is the first Asian-American Bachelorette, but beyond just that she has a spirit about her that makes us feel like she’ll always speak her mind. Let’s just hope that the guys actually prove compelling on their own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

