The Bear season 3 star on controversial John Cena cameo

Over the years The Bear has been known for great cameos, but did they go too far with John Cena? It’s tricky.

On one hand, you can give the wrestler / actor a lot of credit for giving his all to his short role as Sammy Fak, completely running with the material and infusing some chaos. However, at the same time it felt like Cena was in a Saturday Night Live sketch where the writers wanted to find an excuse to bring him on-screen. It was one of the first times that a cameo took us out of the show.

As we noted, none of this is Cena’s fault, and the cast themselves had nothing bad to say about him at all. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Matty Matheson was quick to pour on the praise:

“He was a pro … Showed up, didn’t even look at a script, just was fully prepared. Genuinely very inspiring, like, that’s how I want to show up on another set.”

This corresponds with everything else we’ve heard about Cena over the years, including that he’s extremely kind and generous to his collaborators. We’re sure that for him, it was a thrill to be involved on the show, even in a small capacity. Also, we don’t tend to think that this cameo falling a bit flat means that the producers are going to stop with them now. After all, there are so many others that have worked over the years, whether it be the likes of a John Mulaney, a Jamie Lee Curtis, or a Sarah Paulson. Really, the entire episode “Fishes” relied on these guest stars being great!

Given that at least some (if not all) of season 4 has been filmed, it’s possible that Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, and the rest of the team have cooked up something more…

Do you think that the John Cena cameo on The Bear season 3 offered anything, or was a distraction?

