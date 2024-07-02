The Bear season 3 premiere posts big ratings for Hulu

Just in case you were wondering, Hulu is eating quite nicely when it comes to viewership for The Bear season 3 premiere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sensational first episode back for the Jeremy Allen White series managed to post 5.4 million global views over its first four days. The series streams on Disney+ in territories outside the United States, and it has not even premiered in all of them yet.

For those looking to break some of these numbers down further, this total for the premiere is the biggest the show has ever seen for an episode over a four-day span. Also, it is the largest number yet for an FX original exclusively for Hulu. These are the sort of numbers that explain further why a season 4 is 100% coming, and there is potential for that season to be even bigger than the third.

Now, it is true that some reactions to The Bear season 3 have been divided. There are some legitimate criticisms, including that certain plotlines meander and at least one or two cameos felt out of place. However, there is also a lot of the typical overreaction that comes from a show being in its third season, where viewers either have sky-high expectations or decide in advance that it is not as cool to like it as it was when it was a little more under-the-radar. The fact that it is going to continue directly into season 4 means that there’s at least a chance that some direct questions will be answered. Whether that really happens or not remains to be seen.

For now, we’re just excited to see what else Christopher Storer and the rest of the team have cooked up.

What did you think about the premiere numbers for The Bear season 3, and the story as a whole?

