The Bear season 4: What will Sydney do?

Following the end of The Bear season 3, there are questions aplenty to wonder about entering season 4. What’s the biggest one? Well, to us it could be tied to the future of Sydney at the restaurant. We tend to think that the restaurant review is at least somewhat positive already, largely due to the fact if it’s not, the place shuts down if we buy into what Cicero says.

With this, let’s just have a larger talk about Sydney’s future, shall we? There are multiple interpretations of the character’s breakdown at the end of the season 3 finale, but our sentiment is that she’s aware that she will need to leave the restaurant to realize her full potential. Carmy may be a brilliant chef, but is also not an easy person to work with.

So provided that we do see Sydney leave the restaurant, what would a season 4 look like? There could be more of a complicated situation here if some of Carmy’s team wants to go over and work with her; or, it could just be more of a personal reckoning for him. He may recognize that it is a great opportunity for her, but also still understand that had he acted a different way, there’s a chance that this may not have happened. That is something that he will need to learn to deal with.

This ironically does bring us back to that review — if it is extremely positive, he may start to be affirmed that the only way for him to be successful is for him to also be miserable. This is the central dilemma for him as a character and in some way, it does cross over to much of the show as a whole.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 4, especially for Sydney?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

