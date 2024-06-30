The Bear season 3: John Cena references Sammy Fak cameo

Even though The Bear has been known for its cameos over the past couple of years, the show still does manage to take us by surprise here and there. Who else expected to see John Cena in the latest batch of episodes?

After all, while the wrestler has certainly done his fair share of TV shows and movies, not many of them have captured the exact done of the Jeremy Allen White comedy. Yet, he did get to take part in one of the more laugh-inducing episodes of the season as Sammy Fak, yet another member of the family and someone primed to cause his own fair share of chaos.

Of course, Cena kept his cameo under wraps leading up to the new season, and with that, was not a part of any of the promotion in advance. Yet, since the premiere he has posted a couple of different teases about it. First and foremost, you have an image of Richie from the iconic “Forks” episode of the series. Then, you also had one featuring executive producer Christopher Storer under a headline of “Stone Cold Storer.” Both of these are on the actor’s Instagram, where he often shows various images without any captions — and also without himself. (That’s a play on the “you can’t see me” routine he’s had going for a long time now.)

Interestingly, back in May Cena shared a photo of chef Mauro Collagreco without much context, either — was that a clue to working on this show all about food? This is really the fun of John’s feed a lot of the time, as you never really know.

