Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale: Star talks Louis ending

We’ve had more than 24 hours now to think about the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale — not only that, but the exceptional ending. Didn’t the show bring almost everything that you could have possibly wanted?

Take, for starters, the fact that Louis finally got a true understanding of what happened decades before with the trial, including that Armand was the director of the “play” that eventually led to Claudia and Madeleine’s deaths. Meanwhile, he had a beautiful moment of forgiveness with Lestat in New Orleans. All of this led to the final scene in Dubai, where Louis challenged any vampires to come at him who felt like they needed to have him. In his words, “I own the night.”

So how did Jacob Anderson feel about the closure for Louis in the finale? Speaking to TV Guide, the actor (who gave an Emmy-worthy performance this season) made it clear that above all else, he is just grateful that his character found an element of closure and peace:

“It’s the one thing that I wanted for Louis by the end … I wanted him to be able to be with himself, because he’s never really had that. And he’s not this mercurial mess at the end. I think he’s just found something that he can be and settle in.”

Will Louis join Lestat in season 3?

Absolutely! While The Vampire Lestat will be the primary work from which season 3 is adapted, Anderson has a big part still to play and that could be especially case of multiple Anne Rice books are remixed in some capacity. This is something that showrunner Rolin Jones did at times through season 2. While the Interview with the Vampire show is meant to capture the essence of the material, there are clearly some liberties being taken here and there.

What did you think about Louis’ ending in the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale?

