Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date hopes on AMC

Following the big finale on AMC tonight, what more is there to say when it comes to an Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is rather simple, and that is noting that there is another batch of episodes on the way! This was confirmed a few days ago, but behind the scenes, we tend to think that it’s been planned for some time. Prior to the renewal showrunner Rolin Jones inked a new deal, and before that, it was confirmed that a Talamasca spin-off was coming up. Why do all of that if you were planning to kick the show to the curb?

If there is one bit of bad news that we have to share here, it’s rather simple: You won’t be seeing the third season for quite some time. AMC will take their time to produce season 3, which is based on the Anne Rice book The Vampire Lestat. It takes a good while to do a story like this justice, and you also have to remember that there is a lot to consider when it comes to post-production even once filming is done!

Basically, we would be surprised if the next batch of episodes was back before the fall of 2025. Luckily, there is another show to look forward to along the way here in Mayfair Witches, which has its own action-packed story to tell. While there may not be any direct crossovers you see along the way between the two shows, there are still some commonalities. Take, for example, the presence of the Talamasca or the use of certain settings as hotbeds for all sorts of supernatural activity. These are the things that by and large, we are meant to remember.

What do you most want to see moving into an Interview with the Vampire season 3, no matter when it airs?

