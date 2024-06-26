Interview with the Vampire renewed for season 3! More details

Given that the season 2 finale for Interview with the Vampire is mere days away, isn’t this the ideal time for great news about the future?

Today, the folks at AMC officially confirmed that a season 3 is officially coming for the hit heroes. Not only that, but it also is clear that the next chapter is going to be based on The Vampire Lestat, another notable book by Anne Rice.

So what will the next part of the story be about? Well, the synopsis below gives you at least a reasonable sense of what lies ahead:

“In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicolas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

In a statement, here is some of what Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks had to say about the shows coming back:

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end … What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

Of course, our hope here is that moving forward, there are going to be great opportunities to see these characters through a different lens, with of course Sam Reid’s front and center. He will have a new opportunity to shine, and presumably have a far different role than he did this time around.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

