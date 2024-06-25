Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8 (finale) run time

As many of you know, Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8 is coming this weekend on AMC. Beyond just that, it is also the finale. Isn’t it fair to say that some huge, seismic events are on the way?

Given that this is the last episode, you can also make the argument that this merits a little more time to also dive deeper into the story of Louis in the aftermath of Claudia’s devastating death. The title for this story is “And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else,” which you can actually argue is a somewhat ironic end, all things considered given that there is likely to be a third season on the way. (Granted, it could be rather different from the first two if The Vampire Lestat is meant to be the inspiration.)

According to some official listings, the season 2 finale will very-much be the longest episode in a while, coming in and 75 minutes, commercials included. That means that we should have time to dive into the remainder of this particular part of the story and give either a satisfying end or a devastating cliffhanger. While we do not think that the producers here have much of a desire to stray from the essence of the source material, there is always potential for a surprise or two.

Personally, the thing that we are perhaps the most curious about here is how the whole Talamasca tie-in is going to be brought in further to the present, largely due to Daniel’s back-and-forth with them already. Is there even time to play into this, or is it a proper setup for a spin-off? Time will tell.

