Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The finale!

Leading up to Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 8 on AMC next week, there is one thing to say: We’re not ready. How can we ever be ready?

After all, there are two primary things to consider here. First and foremost, we are gearing up for the finale. Also, this is the first episode following Claudia’s death. Louis is still alive but where we left him in episode 7, he was locked away in a coffin and shipped away. Who is going to save him?

Without even reading the books, an obvious theory here would be that Armand finds a way to rescue him, given that this would explain why the two are still together. Otherwise, that is a pretty difficult thing to justify. Sure, vampires are a rare breed, and there may be a natural proclivity to stay together because of that. Yet, is there still something more here? You would have to hope so. (Another idea is that Lestat actually helps Louis but if that was the case, why didn’t he stick around?)

While there is no official synopsis out there for the finale just yet, there is a title to consider: “And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else.” Does that hint at a radical shift?

No matter where things land in this finale, you are going to be waiting a pretty long time to get to the other side of it. Sure, it is likely that a season 3 for Interview with the Vampire is coming, but given how much time it takes to make this show, it is hard to imagine it before late 2025 or early 2026. At least along the way, you will have another season of Mayfair Witches, and maybe even the new Talamasca spin-off that was previously announced.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

