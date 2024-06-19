Interview with the Vampire season 3: EP on early plans

As many of you may know at present, there is no confirmation that an Interview with the Vampire season 3 is going to happen. Yet, at the same time, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion?

There are at present two major pieces of evidence that there will be more of this series. First, you have the fact that showrunner Rolin Jones recently inked a new deal with AMC Studios. Also, AMC themselves is looking to expand the overall franchise with a Talamasca spin-off. Would you really do that if you’re planning to kick a show to the curb? We doubt it.

Still, you don’t want to be confident on a show’s future until a renewal is confirmed, so Jones is still taking a cautious approach. Speaking on this subject to Collider, the EP had the following to say about what the future could look like:

There’s no green light. I can’t talk about it. I can only talk about this: The next book I would do would be The Vampire Lestat. I have no idea who makes the decisions about why things are titled what they are. I think it’s called The Vampire Lestat. That’s what I think it’s called, so that’s what I would like to make. We’re already pulling from other books. We’ve pulled from The Vampire Lestat. We’ve pulled from The Queen of the Damned. We’ve pulled from The Vampire Armand. We’ve pulled a little bit or at least some seeds from The Body Thief. There’s some stuff from Prince Lestat. We’ve read them. We’re building these things as if they’re all one giant thing.

There is ultimately a chance to see many more seasons of the show but in the end, what we hope for the most is that AMC gives Jones a sense of their long-term plan far in advance. That way, we do have a show here that builds towards a proper ending.

