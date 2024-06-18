Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7: Any surprises?

This weekend will bring Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 to AMC, and it makes sense to have a pit in your stomach already. After all, signs point to us seeing some particularly devastating stuff ahead — you know this especially if you are familiar with the Anne Rice material.

So what exactly can you expect through the next installments? The top priority this weekend is the trial, which will have a surprise participant in Lestat. How big a role does he play? Well, there are still some questions that come along with this, and you should 100% expect them to be pretty darn substantial.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

If you are wondering if there are big changes coming from the book, don’t expect it — however, it is still possible that the story finds a few ways to surprise! Speaking on this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Assad Zaman (Armand) had to say on the subject:

“I don’t think that we are veering too wildly away from how the book ends, but we are also setting up lots of new threads that we can go into season 3 with … Book readers will see, especially when we get to episode 7, we tie things up really nicely and we honor the story and it is fantastical in all its ways. I am very proud of how we have told the story, and I think we definitively tell the story of Interview With the Vampire, this first book, properly honor it, and ended it really nicely.”

Does this mean that there will be a cliffhanger?

It is possible, but we prefer to think of it more as a “setup” than something that will necessarily leave a lot of unanswered questions. With a show that strives to be fairly faithful to the material, you can’t really do a traditional cliffhanger when viewers know the answer already.

Related – See our take now on the latest Interview with the Vampire promo

What do you most expect to see unfold through Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments and once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







