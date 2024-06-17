Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 promo: Lestat’s play

Next week, Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 is going to be here and one thing feels clear: Lestat is putting on a show. Are you ready for something theatrical? We sure hope so!

At the moment, all signs point to the penultimate episode of the season being the turning point for so many characters. Obviously, it all starts with the return of Sam Reid’s character to the Theatres Des Vampires, a place he once called home. From here, the question comes down to what else he is looking to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

If there is one word that we would use at present to describe the events that are likely ahead, it would be “spectacle.” What more is there to say? Lestat loves to put on a good show, and he is certainly going to do that immense the pretty massive trial that is going on around Louis, his former lover who (nearly) killed him at the end of last season. Things are going to get dark throughout this “performance” ahead, mostly because Louis and/or Claudia have little defenses. There’s a good chance that Claudia dies.

So how does Louis escape this situation?

He may have to rely on Armand, the very person who sold him out in the first place! If we didn’t make it clear already, this is not a good spot for him to be since he is not going to have a whole lot of guaranteed options. Sure, we know that he makes it through, but there is a pretty-massive gray area here when it comes to possible consequences.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including other updates on what is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7?

Have any predictions for what Lestat will ultimately do here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







