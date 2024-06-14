Interview with the Vampire season 3 likely; EP inks new deal

While an Interview with the Vampire season 3 renewal has not been officially confirmed over at AMC, we do have good news!

Today, Deadline reported that showrunner Rolin Jones has inked a new deal with AMC Studios, a sign that the powers-that-be love his work — as honestly they should. Season 2 has been nothing short of fantastic, both in terms of his writing and the performances from the cast. This, plus a passionate fan base, makes us extremely confident a renewal will be coming in the weeks ahead. There is certainly more material out there from Anne Rice — there’s even another spin-off coming focusing on the Talamasca!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

In a statement, here is some of what Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, AMC Networks, and Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming, AMC Networks and AMC Studios, had to say:

“We’re thrilled to extend our exclusive multi-year overall deal with Rolin Jones, who is one of the most talented writers and showrunners working anywhere in scripted entertainment. He has been instrumental in the creation and ongoing development of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and the current second season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is one of the greatest seasons of television that has ever appeared on AMC or any network or streaming service … We couldn’t be more excited about all that is to come through this extended AMC Studios partnership with this extraordinary creative talent.”

Odds are, a season 3 renewal is going to be confirmed before we get around to the finale. After all, why wait longer than that? Is there any real reason to do that? It certainly feels like there is so much more story here to tell.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including more on what’s ahead this weekend

What do you think — will we get an Interview with the Vampire season 3 renewal soon?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







