Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6: A simple favor

AMC has released a new detail about Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6 leading up to its airing this weekend. What can we say about now? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms: They are keeping their cards close to the vest.

After all, there is a pretty funny tidbit about this episode — its title (“Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light”) is actually longer than the synopsis: “Claudia asks Louis for a life-changing favor.” How often does that happen?

So what will this episode really be about? There’s a reason why AMC is being so cagey here, especially as many Anne Rice fans are aware — there are some huge moments coming, and not all of them are going to be altogether easy ones to process. Obviously, the show will be getting back to the story in France, where there are still mysteries that remain in between what happened to Claudia and how Armand and Louis managed to eventually go elsewhere. Of course, it would be wonderful to think that Claudia makes it out of this okay, but it’s hard to be optimistic for so many reasons.

No matter what Delainey Hayles’ character is asking of Louis, doesn’t it feel to anyone else like he really should go along with it? He has put her through an unspeakable amount of stuff over the course of time, with the most notable thing being that he’s made her feel alone — first with Lestat, and then with Armand. It may not have been intentional, but this is how she interprets some of the results.

What do you think is actually going to happen on Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

