Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6: Setting up spin-off?

This weekend marks the arrival of Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6 — but due to recent events, does it signal something more?

For those who are unaware, yesterday AMC greenlit the long-discussed spin-off show about the Talamasca. This is a series that was set up not just in the Jacob Anderson series, but also Mayfair Witches at the same exact time. We’ve already seen some breadcrumbs about this supernatural investigative service, so why not go ahead and continue that trend?

Well, we do think that the spin-off being ordered signals a few things, with the biggest being that there’s a good chance that you will see the Talamasca continue to be a part of the present-day story with Daniel Molloy. We know that they are watching the interview, but why? There are still questions that are worthy of some answers here. We do think that some will be present here, but this is also just a tiny piece of the puzzle.

Moving forward, our sentiment here is that the top priority through the rest of season 2 is going to be Louis’ journey, whether that be with Claudia or Armand. The show may not do all that much to really deviate from that, given that this is some of what the series does best. Interview with the Vampire may sprinkle in elements to hype up the Talamasca, but it can’t become the full focus. If that happens, then you do run the very-real risk that you are starting to lose the plot. When the dust settles, we’re just not sure that anyone really wants that.

There are three more episodes to go in season 2; let’s just see where this story goes…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

