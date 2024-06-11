Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6 run time

This weekend, you are going to be seeing Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6 on AMC — and this one could be critical. After all, there are only a few episodes left this season. It feels inevitable that things are going to escalate in a wide array of different forms, and you really should just be prepared for it now.

So with the end so rapidly approaching, should you also be prepared for longer stories? In a way, you can argue that it is inevitable. However, that doesn’t mean that it is always going to be the case.

Per some early listings that are out there right now for the series, the plan is at present for Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6 to run for an hour and eleven minutes, which is actually a tiny bit shorter than what we’ve seen as of late. Still, this is sure to be a rather meaty story from start to finish. Remember the fact here that we should have a chance to dive deeper into the past and with that, to understand more of what really happened when it comes to Claudia. Why is she gone in the present?

Of course, we also hope for a few more answers in the present when it comes to Armand — namely, if he really did something collectively to both Daniel and Louis. While we got answers to a number of things over the course of episode 5, you can make the case that there are some questions that still remain and are dangling out there in the distance.

