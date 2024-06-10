Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6: A warning to Daniel

Based on the promo that AMC has released for Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6, we will be getting a chance to head back to France. However, at the same time there is plenty still going on in Dubai, potentially even with the storyline of Daniel Molloy being watched.

So, who is doing it, and what are their endgames? Well, the Talamasca are responsible, and we know from the Anne Rice source material already that they have their finger on the pulse of all things supernatural. Apparently, they may also be more concerned about Louis than Armand — or, that’s what the promo would lead you to believe.

So why is Daniel being warned that Louis is, potentially, a bigger threat than Armand? We tend to think that at least some of it is due to the rather-simple fact that he’s closer to Louis, and maybe that means he is letting his guard down. Or, that some of Louis’ negative traits are being blinded out while the ones for Armand are front and center.

Regardless, is Daniel even going to listen? That is another thing that you have to wonder, mostly because it feels like this guy is operating with somewhat of a death wish and is not overly concerned over whether or not he ends up being okay at the end of this story. The reporting is the only constant that he’s had in his life, and at this point, everything that he is doing is in pursuit of that particular truth. We’d be somewhat shocked if we were to see some sort of significant change at this point.

As for the past, this Interview with the Vampire episode will feature more Claudia, and we are wondering this: Is the true catastrophe at the theater right around the corner?

