Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Maya Hawke on long episodes

Given the fact that Stranger Things season 5 is both the final season and also just eight episodes, it was easy to assume that the episodes would be incredibly long. Now, let’s just say that we have more confirmation of that very thing.

In the past, we have seen already multiple episodes of the Netflix hit that were basically feature films — and that is a trend that could continue! Speaking in a new interview on Podcrushed, Maya Hawke indicated that they are “making, basically, eight movies. The episodes are very long.” She then went onto say why most of the year is going to be spent with the cast and crew in production:

“Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved … They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them.”

The reason why we could be waiting until late 2025 or even early 2026 to see Stranger Things back is because even once all of this is done, there is a number of other things that will be added to the to-do list in order for the episodes to be ready to go. One of the biggest things is getting all of the visual effects added in there.

We do wonder if there is a fear that by the time the series returns to Netflix, a lot of viewers will have forgotten what actually happened in season 4. Even still, you want to do whatever you can to ensure that the series ends on the right now, and this is most likely the top priority here for everyone involved.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

