Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over the course of the summer?

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, filming for the Netflix mega-hit is currently underway. It took a long time to get here, but the cast and crew have been back to work now for months. With this being the final season, it is going to be perhaps more epic and dramatic than almost anything that we’ve had the opportunity to witness before.

So is there going to be more news on the final season revealed between now and the end of the summer? That would be fantastic, but really the best-case scenario here is that you get a few teases from the cast and that’s it. Netflix is not getting these episodes out until late 2025 or even the first half of 2026. By virtue of that, they won’t rush into a premiere date. You really just have to hope that the fandom is still engaged at that point, since it will have been an eternity since we had a chance to see season 4.

Why is the wait so long? A lot of it is due to the long production / post-production required for a show like this. However, another part of it is tied to the industry strikes of last year putting a temporary halt on production. Given the amount of revenue this show produces, you would’ve hoped that it incentivized Netflix and/or the AMPTP to get a deal done. Unfortunately, that didn’t exactly happen at a fast pace. This is why we ultimately are where we are now.

Beyond season 5, there is a spin-off seemingly going to happen — just don’t expect much news on that this summer, either. Odds are, you are going to have to wait a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

