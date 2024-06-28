Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Could Joseph Quinn return?

On the surface, it feels more or less impossible that you are going to see Joseph Quinn back for Stranger Things 5 at some point down the road. After all, Eddie Munson is dead … right?

Based on the sacrifice that we saw in the past, it is hard to really envision another way in which all of this goes — even though the series has surprised us before! Also, even if Eddie is actually gone for good, it would be pretty silly to sit here and say that this is 100% confirmation that we are never going to see him back again. Couldn’t you still use him in either flashbacks or dream sequences?

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn did certainly keep it rather ambiguous when it comes to his future on the series:

“I might have that feeling, too. Or maybe I don’t. Who knows? I don’t know! Who knows? Maybe I do.”

It certainly is possible at this point that Joseph has already filmed something! After all, remember for a moment here that season 3 production actually kicked off earlier this year and has been underway for several months. In general, though, it does feel like whatever happens on this show is going to be under as heavy of a lock and key as possible, mostly because there is very little incentive for Netflix to give a lot away. They know that there are going to be a lot of people watching even if they don’t share anything about the final chapter. They want people to be surprised.

As for when they may share at least a little bit more, think in terms of next year. After all, Stranger Things 5 is not going to be premiering for a long time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Stranger Things right now, including premiere date hopes

Do you think we could see a Joseph Quinn surprise on Stranger Things 5 in some form?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







