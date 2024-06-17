Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Star on ‘completely insane’ final chapter

Production has been underway on Stranger Things season 5 for the past several months, and there are certain assumptions one could make.

Take, for starters, that the writers are going to go all-out delivering something bonkers at the end of the story. Why wouldn’t they? This is a chance to give over a story that is maddening, jaw-dropping, and hopefully quite different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. You’ve got a larger scale, but also the opportunity to really wrap up stories. You don’t have to keep people alive or in the same place anymore; if you are the Duffer Brothers, you can throw everything at the wall.

Of course, it is hard to get into specifics. However, at the same time star Jamie Campbell Bower (who plays Henry Creel / Vecna on the show) was able to offer a compelling tease. Speaking on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario (per The Hollywood Reporter), the actor said the following — and it could certainly make your hair stand on end:

“If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like it’s bonkers. It really, really is … It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane.”

Now, as we do move forward, our expectation is that there will be a few isolated teases here and there — and yet, we also still think that the writers are going to do whatever they can to keep many parts of the story under wraps. There is no real reason to share much, given that they will almost certainly want this last chapter of the story to be legitimately surprising. Sure, it will apparently set up a spin-off, but there is not much that can even be said about that as of yet!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

