Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A June 2024 update

At some point in June 2024, will there be a larger announcement regarding Stranger Things 5 over at Netflix?

Here is where things stand at present — filming for the eight-episode final season officially started early this year, several months later than what was first planned due to the industry strikes of 2023. Linda Hamilton was revealed to be one of the most prominent additions to the cast. Specifics about both her role and the story overall remain to be seen. Will Max survive? That’s one big question and while it is easy to be hopeful, nothing is a sure thing.

The one thing that is certain is that Netflix will not be releasing Stranger Things 5 this year, and it feels equally unlikely that a premiere-date announcement is coming anytime soon. Why would it? Even filming is done there is still a long window between then and when the episodes will be ready to premiere. There is an extremely long post-production period required to make a show like this and unfortunately, there is no great way to have that be shortened without sacrificing quality.

While at first a 2025 release date for the final season felt all but assured, the delayed start to filming makes that a little more up in the air. The best prognosis to make here is that you’ll venture back to the world of the Upside Down either in late 2025 or the first half of 2026. It does feel like there will be a split season where you see the story either broken down into halves or something close to it. Remember, there are going to be those who subscribe to Netflix just to watch this show, so it feels like they will want to get two months of subscriptions out of it. Given the immense budget for this final season, that feels pretty understandable.

Related – See more discussion about Stranger Things 5 courtesy of Linda Hamilton

When do you think there will be a chance to actually see Stranger Things 5 over on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments and also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







