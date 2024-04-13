Stranger Things 5: Linda Hamilton talks getting role

There are absolutely a handful of things to be excited about moving into Stranger Things season 5, so where do we start?

Of course, you have the epic conclusion to the story that we’ve had a chance to see over the years … but then you can add something more to the mix here. To be specific, we are talking here about Linda Hamilton! She is not only a legend, but she is also a perfect fit for this world given the nostalgia that exists for her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actress had to say about getting the gig — and beyond just that, also how she landed it at a specific time in her life:

I literally felt like I was an actress getting my first meaningful part [with Stranger Things]. It’s funny, how it recycles. It’s not that I felt forgotten, but I was actually talking about retirement, not because there isn’t enough to do, but just I’m tired of being tough. My hip was hurting for a couple of years and I was like, “I’m just so tired of being tough, and I just want to be able to make plans and make sure I can be there,” because actors never, ever can be there when they say they’re going to be there. So I had complained to my agent. I was getting ready to do season three of Resident Alien. I was like, “Dude, I don’t even know if I’m going to get there. I hurt.” (Laughs.) And he’s like, “Oh, you don’t mean that.” When I said retirement, cut to two weeks or so later, Stranger Things called him and said, “Is Linda Hamilton available from June to June?” And he went, “Yes.” He didn’t even ask me.

There may not be that much out there about Hamilton’s role right now, but what more do we really need? This is a chance to see a real legend of her craft out there, doing exactly what she does best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

