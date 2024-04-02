Stranger Things 5 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date before we get to April 2024? Or, at the very least, learn more about what lies ahead here?

Well, the first thing that we should note at this point is actually not that complicated — we are very much deep into production at this point on the latest batch of episodes. Things started off early this year, and while we know there were a lot of delays, it is at least nice to arrive at this point in the process.

Unfortunately, what the current state of filming does indicate is that alas, we’re probably not going to be hearing much more about a premiere date for a good while. It’s certainly not going to happen this month; heck, it may not even happen when we get around to April next year! Our hope is that at least a part of the series could return in 2025, but it is going to be complicated and will depend rather heavily on what is going on here when it comes to post-production. Even when filming wraps up for the year, it is going to take a long time for the special effects to be added.

At the end of the day, the #1 thing to say here is to brace yourselves for some really crazy and intense storytelling as the future for so many hangs in the balance. The most important thing here for Netflix is likely going to be just making the end product perfect. This is something that shouldn’t be rushed and just about everyone knows that — we’re more than stoked to see where things land at the end of the day.

Until then, let’s just savor whatever teases the Duffers and the cast bring to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things now, including other updates on the show’s future

What do you most want to see moving into Stranger Things season 5 when it arrives on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







