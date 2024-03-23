Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a more anticipated final season out there right now than Stranger Things over on Netflix? That’s a hard thing to fathom. This is one of the biggest streaming shows of all time, and this obviously does necessitate a great deal of time and preparation.

The good news is that production has been underway for a good stretch now, and we like to think that the cast and crew have at least hours’ worth of material already shot that will eventually find its way to the service. However, there is still so much work to be done, as making this show is hardly a quick process. Production is intricate, and that is without even noting all the special effects that are required to bring Hawkins and beyond fully to life.

What we’re trying to say is this: If you are hoping for any substantial premiere date news between now and the end of this spring, you will be disappointed. Stranger Things season 5 is almost certainly a year away at least from any of the episodes coming out, and it may actually be longer than that. Our feeling is that we would be fortunate to see even half of the final season premiere in the summer of 2025, with the second half coming either a month or so later or in the fall. It is certainly not coming before some of Netflix’s other hits in Squid Game and The Night Agent, which both could come out this year. Its timeline may be a little bit more similar to another big show in Wednesday, which is slated to start production next month.

If there is anything that we can say to anticipate within the final chapter here, it is closure. Max’s fate should be addressed pretty early on and from there, you could see epic battles and huge coming-of-age stories for a lot of these main characters. This is a show with life-or-death stakes, but also one where a lot of these characters have to figure out what they want the rest of their lives to be.

