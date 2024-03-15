Stranger Things 5 spoilers: New look at David Harbour

As many of you most likely know at this point, Stranger Things season 5 is deep within production. As a result of that, we’re happy to get whatever tease we possibly can!

So where does that leave us today? It’s rather simple: By giving us a chance to see another behind-the-scenes look at one of the show’s primary cast members. In particular here, we are speaking of David Harbour as Hopper, who is sporting a slightly different look at this point.

If you head over to the official Instagram for co-showrunner Ross Duffer, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here. It is actually a part of a collection of photos that highlight weeks nine and ten of production on the final batch of episodes. Given that Harbour has been an integral part of production here for some time, we don’t exactly think it is some sort of jaw-dropping spoiler to reveal here that he is going to continue having a role on the show.

So what will the story be as we move forward? Well, let’s just say that this is a little bit complicated. Season 4 ended with a lot of cliffhangers, with one of the biggest ones being what is going to happen to Max. Duffer has teased Sadie Sink on set over the past month, though he also noted that Max is in a coma and not to read into any images of the actress. There is going to be some sort of showdown given that the future of Hawkins, let alone the greater world, is in a good bit of danger. None of this should come as much of a shock, but it is still very much worth noting.

As for when the show is going to be back on the air…

Let’s just hope you are patient. Given how long post-production can take on this series, let’s just say that we would be shocked in the event that we see something back on the air here before we get to mid-to-late 2025, and that’s at the earliest. It could easily take a good bit longer than that, so, prepare yourselves.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

