Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Finn Wolfhard on ‘crossroads’ ahead

For everyone out there who is excited to see Stranger Things season 5 over at Netflix, remember that filming is underway! Sure, that does not actually mean that we will see it anytime soon, but it is a relief to at least know that we’re at this point after such a long wait.

Also, it’s nice that we’re at least getting some subtle teases for what lies ahead! We don’t think it is crazy to say that we’ve had low expectations the past few weeks that anything would come out. Yet, a new tease from Finn Wolfhard at least gives us something to discuss. For more, just take a look at what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

“This last season is sort of a crossroads, and so we’re getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season one, which is really fun … There’s some ‘leader Mike’ moments, and it’s a very grand season, obviously. Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well.”

In the end, we do tend to think that a big chunk of the story ahead will be epic, but also still emotional. Amidst all the chaos in Hawkins and the enormity of the threats ahead, there is still a story at the core of the show about growing up and learning who you want to be.

Sure, Stranger Things is going to have this enormous budget and stakes that are absolutely huge. However, it can’t lose sight of the heart. That is the thing that will carry the day and help to ensure that this feels like a perfect end to the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including our premiere date hopes

What do you think we are going to see moving into Stranger Things 5 when it is premiering?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







