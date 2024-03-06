Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: March 2024 update

What are the chances that we get a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date before the end of this March? On some level, such a release would be the stuff of miracles — but it is hard to blame anyone for wanting it.

At the moment, the first thing that we should do is recognize that it has been well over a year now since the release of season 4, and that production on the final chapter has incurred a number of delays already. The strikes caused everything to be pushed back significantly last year, but the good news now is that the cast and crew are back at work, hoping to ensure that the story lives up to the massive expectations.

Unfortunately, if there is one thing that we know well about Stranger Things at this point, it’s that the entire team works hard to keep spoilers and reveals under wraps. It will be hard to learn much of anything about the show this month unless there is some sort of official release about it, and that includes a premiere date.

As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that we don’t get a start date for season 5 until this time next year, or perhaps even later. These episodes are massive, expensive, and take a long time to shoot and edit after the fact. The hope is that we’ll see at least the first part of the final season next year, but we’re not even sure that is guaranteed anymore. We do think that Netflix would like to get at least a few episodes out in 2025 — after all, they want to drag this wait out forever! Yet, they won’t do it until they feel like the story is perfect.

While you wait, remember this — even though this is the final part of this story, there are discussions already about a spin-off. Sure, we may not know the focus at present, but there is plenty of time to get into that down the road.

What do you most want to see moving into Stranger Things season 5 at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







