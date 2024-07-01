The Boys season 4 episode 6 promo: Tek Knight’s big party!

As we prepare for the launch of The Boys season 4 episode 6 later this week, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Do you want to attend a party? Well, odds are Tek Knight’s big bash is probably not going to be what anyone expects.

In advance, what we can say about the guy is simple: He’s got a Vought+ series called The Whole Truth, he fancies himself a detective and in reality, he is basically the show’s version of Batman. After all, the new promo for episode 6 (watch here) hypes up what you can argue is his version of a Batcave. (Did we mention that Tek loves holes? Well, he does, in a particularly grotesque sort of way.)

So why are a lot of important characters going to be around Tek Knight now? That is an important thing to wonder, given that for The Boys in general, they are relatively adrift at the moment. After all, Butcher is the one focusing mostly on the Supe virus and really, a lot of these characters are off dealing with their own problems. Hughie’s in mourning, Annie’s struggling with a sudden loss of her abilities, and Frenchie just got himself arrested. Are they all basically rudderless and incapable of stopping any further plans?

Remember here that for now, Homelander seems to be more enabled and empowered than ever. He also has at his side someone in Sage who can be really valuable to him — that is, provided of course he actually listens to her. He’s long had a tendency to be a “my way or the highway” sort of guy, though in his case “the highway” typically just means someone getting themselves killed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

