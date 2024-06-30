The Boys season 4 episode 6 spoilers: EP on A-Train storyline

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Boys season 4 episode 6 on Prime Video later this week, why not discuss A-Train?

At the moment, there is no denying that the character is in the midst of a pretty incredible story arc this season. It is also one that could end up getting him killed. After all, he is working against Vought now as a double agent, and he actually seems to be working in order to do good for a change. Given the fact that this story started with the character murdering Hughie’s girlfriend, he has come a long way.

So why are we seeing this change in the Supe now? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what boss Eric Kripke had to say:

“It was a long time coming … So much of his story in season three was that he decided his brand was going to be pretending to give a s–t. And he did it so much that he actually started to give a s–t. And so that was really where we left him last season. And then, this season, being in that s—-y movie and watching The Seven do all of these horrific things, I think there was a little bit of a candle flame of a conscience that was awoken in him last season, that now these things slowly but surely were just becoming unbearable. He just needed to do something about it, despite the great personal risk. I think he is just starting to think that maybe he actually has to be a hero, instead of pretending to be one.”

Of course, doing this could end up actually coming at some sort of terrible cost. If Homelander finds out what he’s doing, he could be dead in a flash (pun intended). The one thing that A-Train has going for him, it’s his speed. He could run away from Antony Starr’s character, but for how long?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

