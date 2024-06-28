The Boys season 4 episode 6: Tomer Capone on Frenchie’s future

What is going to happen when it comes to Frenchie on The Boys season 4 moving forward? His arrest may be stunning to a lot of people out there, but you can make that argument about much of the storyline in general!

After all, the relationship storyline with Colin has come under fire from a lot of people out there — personally, the big issue was just how sudden it felt and how it continued to separate him from the rest of the crew. That separation is now amplified following him deciding to turn himself in to the police. Moving into episode 6, it feels clear that the guy has no intention of being among those in the outside world at all.

So why has Frenchie done this? Speaking to TVLine, the man behind the role in Tomer Capone offered up the following:

I think, basically, Frenchie wants someone to tell him that he deserves to be punished. I feel like he feels like he dodged bullets in his life. … The most dramatic event that happened to Frenchie [was] with Mallory’s grandchildren, [which] we kind of visited with Lamplighter in Season 1 [and] Season 2. But I think everything kind of piles up after Colin, and everything that happened in Frenchie’s past, everything bubbles into, basically, a volcano, and at that point, it’s, how can I say it gently? It’s either he turns himself in, or he’s going to commit suicide. So, in a way, he’s trying to look for salvation, to look for help, to look for someone to guard him while he’s having his… How do you say it in English? Like, remorse?

Finding absolution in a world this dark is hard, and we really just wish that Frenchie had leaned more on Kimiko. Even in the midst of what she is going through with Shining Light, doesn’t it still feel like she would have been there for him? That is at least our sentiment at present…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

