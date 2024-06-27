The Boys season 4 episode 6: How Hughie moves forward

Next week on The Boys season 4 episode 6, doesn’t it feel like everything has to start hitting the fan on yet another level?

After all, remember here that there are only three episodes left before the series wraps up. By virtue of that, doesn’t the story with the virus have to accelerate? Also, is there a chance that Hughie will be able to move forward following the loss of his father?

Honestly, at this point we still have a lot of questions about his mom, including why she knew for sure what Compound V was — does she have deeper connections to Vought than it seems? That feels like one of those twists that could make the loss of Hugh all the more painful.

As for what else could be coming next week, we wonder about Starlight. Is she losing her powers and if so, why is she losing her powers? What is really going on here? One theory is that her emotional state is impacting it, or the fact that she has gotten extremely far beyond what she wants out of herself as a hero. There are so many reasons to worry about her future as Firecracker has effectively “declared war” on Starlighters.

Then, you have Homelander, who is becoming increasingly unhinged and there is really nobody out there who is actively working to get him on a better path. He’s surrounded by enablers and even when he thinks that he is helping his son Ryan, is he really? Well, let’s just say that the simple answer that we have on that is a pretty clear “no.” Honestly, we still think there is a chance that someday, Ryan could be the one who kills him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

